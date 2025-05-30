Photos: THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS in Rehearsals at Kiln Theatre

The production opens at Kiln Theatre on 20 June, with previews from 13 June, and runs until 12 July 2025.
You can now get a first look in rehearsals for The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs written by Iman Qureshi, and directed by Hannah Hauer-King at Kiln Theatre. Check out photos here!
The cast features Fanta Barrie (Ellie), Olivier Award-winner Liz Carr (Fi), Zak Ghazi-Torbati (The Men), Leah Harvey (Lori), Georgie Henley (Ana), Mariah Louca (Bridget), Serena Manteghi (Dina), and Shuna Snow (Connie).
The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs, the only lesbian choir in the country, are trying to win their place on the Pride mainstage. In a run-down church hall with an OWL (Older, Wiser Lesbian) at the helm, the rag tag choir navigate love, loss, and trying to agree on song choices. But despite their best intentions, they find that harmony comes at a price.
Photo credit: Mark Senior
The cast
Hannah Hauer-King
Leah Harvey and Georgie Henley
Leah Harvey, Georgie Henley and Serena Manteghi
Liz Carr and Georgie Henley
Shuna Snow and Fanta Barrie
Zak Ghazi-Torbati and Serena Manteghi
