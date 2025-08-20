Photos: THE HARDER THEY COME in Rehearsal at Stratford East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stratford East has released first look rehearsal images for The Harder They Come, the newly adapted reggae musical based on the cult Jamaican film of the same name, celebrating its UK premiere this autumn. Check out the photos below!

Adapted by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess) and directed by Olivier Award-winner Matthew Xia (Tambo & Bones, Skeleton Crew), this production marks a powerful return to Stratford East, where the original stage play premiered to acclaim in 2006.

The Harder They Come premieres at Stratford East from Saturday 13 September - Saturday 25 October, with press night on Tuesday 23 September, 7pm.

The cast features Danny Bailey as José, Josie Benson as Daisy, Craig Blake as Ray, Madeline Charlemagne as Elsa, Natey Jones as Ivan, Jason Pennycooke as Preacher, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Pedro, and Thomas Vernal as Hilton. The ensemble includes Chanice Alexander-Burnett (who also serves as cover for Elsa), Lori Barker (On Stage Swing), Ashh Blackwood, Aisha Davis (who also covers the role of Daisy), Kage Douglas (On Stage Swing), Robert Grose (covering the roles of Ray & José), Lauren Azania AJ King-Yombo, Jack Matthew (covering the role of Pedro), Newtion Matthews (covering the roles of Preacher & Hilton), and Marcellus Whyte (covering the role of Ivan).

The creative team includes: Simon Kenny (Set Designer), Jessica Cabassa (Costume Designer), Ciarán Cunningham (Lighting Designer), Tony Gayle (Live Sound Designer), Nicola T. Chang (Sound Designer – Sound Effects & Soundscape), Shelley Maxwell (Choreographer & Intimacy Director), Gino Ricardo Green (Video Designer), Ashton Moore (Musical Director & Vocal Arrangements), Benjamin Kwasi Burrell (Orchestrator and Music Arrangements), Luke Bacchus (Assistant Musical Director & Keys 2), Heather Basten (Casting Director), Dominique Hamilton (WHAM Designer & Supervisor), Claire Llewellyn for RC Annie (Fight Director), Aundrea Fudge (Voice and Dialect Coach), Emily Aboud (Assistant Director), Claire Nicholas (Costume Supervisor), Andy Reader (Production Manager), Marie-Angelique St. Hill (Company Stage Manager),Emily Davis (Deputy Stage Manager), and Emily Mei-Ling Pearce and Dynzell Muguti (Assistant Stage Managers).

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan