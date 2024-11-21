News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Steps Attend Gala Night For HERE & NOW

Steps themselves attended the show and joined the cast onstage to announce the show will tour the UK from September 2025.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
On 19 November, The Alexandra Birmingham held the gala night for the world premiere of HERE & NOW - The Official Steps Musical. Steps themselves attended the show and joined the cast onstage to announce the show will tour the UK from September 2025. Check out photos below!

Other guests in attendance included Craig Revel Horwood, Diana Vickers, Danny Beard and Sam Williams.

HERE & NOW is a brand new musical from UK pop band Steps, using their iconic music, with an original book by Shaun Kitchener. Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, HERE & NOW is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole. The show is co-produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman.

HERE & NOW stars Rebecca Lock as Caz, Hiba Elchikhe as Neeta, Sharlene Hector as Vel and Blake Patrick Anderson as Robbie with Finty Williams, Dan Partridge, Helen Colby, Gary Milner, River Medway, Edward Baker Duly and John Stacey, as Patricia, Ben, Tracey, Gareth, Jem, Max and Lesley respectively.

Welcome to the seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store… 

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

