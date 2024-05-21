Photos: Stephanie J. Block and More in Rehearsal For KISS ME, KATE at the Barbican Centre

Performances begin on 4 June.

By: May. 21, 2024
Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar will star in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre beginning 4 June and running through 14 September.  Check out all new rehearsal photos below!

From the Producer of Anything Goes, comes a new production of Kiss Me, Kate. With Cole Porter’s razor-sharp witted lyrics, it's Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific) and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois LaneNigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Nell Martin, Jack Butterworth, Gary Milner, Adrian Dunbar, John Stacey, Alex Hume, and ensemble

Lucas Koch, Josie Benson, Anna McGarahan

Anna McGarahan, Nell Martin, Harrison Wilde, Jacqui Jameson, John Stacey, Jack Butterworth, Amelia Kinu-Muus, Alisha Capon, Maya De Faris, Carlos Au, and ensemble

Charlie Stemp, Georgina Onuorah

Charlie Stemp

Ensemble

Jordan Crouch, Charlie Stemp, Carl Au

Stephanie J. Block and ensemble

Stephanie J. Block and ensemble

Ensemble




