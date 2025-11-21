Photos: Sheridan Smith, Romesh Ranganathan and More In Rehearsals for WOMAN IN MIND

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New photos have been released of Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in rehearsals for Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind, which will play a strictly limited West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre from 9 December 2025 through 28 February 2026. Ranganathan appears as Bill, marking his West End stage debut, alongside Smith as Susan.

The full cast includes Louise Brealey as Muriel, Tim McMullan as Gerald, Sule Rimi as Andy, Chris Jenks as Tony, Safia Oakley-Green as Lucy, Taylor Uttley as Rick, Katie Buchholz, and Michael Woolfitt.

Following its West End engagement, Woman in Mind will play Sunderland Empire from 4–7 March 2026 and Theatre Royal Glasgow from 10–14 March 2026. Tickets are currently on sale at womaninmindplay.com.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, the production explores the split reality experienced by Susan after a head injury, as her imagined world intertwines with her everyday life. The creative team includes set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Paul Arditti, and casting by Jim Carnahan CSA and Liz Fraser CSA.