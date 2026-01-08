Michelle Visage and More Will Star in SEA WITCH World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Major new musical, Sea Witch will receive its world premiere at London's prestigious Theatre Royal Drury Lane with special performances on Sunday 1 March 2026 at 3pm and 7.30pm.

All-star casting for this unmissable musical theatre event includes Drag Race star and broadcaster Michelle Visage as Tante Hansa, Strictly Come Dancing winner and The Wanted's Jay McGuiness as Iker, Olivier Award nominee and original SIX cast member Natalie Paris as Evie, Mamma Mia!'s Mazz Murray as Queen Charlotte, Olivier Award and Whatsonstage Award nominee Amy Di Bartolomeo fresh from her role as Emily inThe Devil Wears Prada as Annemette and Moulin Rouge! leading lady Natalie Kassanga as Malvina.

Michelle Visage said: “Joining the production of Sea Witch fills my heart in ways I can barely put into words. To stand on a London stage, in a story this daring and unapologetic, is a dream I hold very close. This production is powerful, fearless, and brimming with talent - and I am deeply honored to be part of something so magical.”

Natalie Paris added: “It's really special to be able to create a role in a new musical, especially when it is as exciting and dynamic as Sea Witch. I cannot wait to bring this magical show to life alongside an epic cast and team of creatives.”

Jay McGuiness added: “It's really exciting working on something new, and especially an amazing fantasy novel being brought to life on stage - I can't wait to get in the rehearsal room and see what the team brings to life.”

The show is driven by a brand-new creative team, featuring Dean Lee (choreographer to global icon Janet Jackson), Kristopher Russell & Michael Glover (featured in Rolling Stone), Music and Lyrics by Segun Fawole and Music Production by Jeff Nang. A revolutionary soundtrack that blends cinematic pop, dark soul, and soaring musical-theatre songwriting to create a sound unlike anything currently on the West End.

The production is produced by Russell & Glover Theatrical & Pictures together with the Nedelander Organization, The Shubert Organization, John Gore Organization and Willette Klausner.

Sea Witch is a new musical that reimagines the origins of one of the sea's most feared villains. A prequel inspired by The Little Mermaid, it follows Evie, a witch surviving in a world where magic is outlawed.

When her fate collides with Annemette, a mermaid with a secret of her own, both are driven toward a reckoning that will reshape their futures forever. A powerful story of identity, sacrifice, and self-discovery. A myth reimagined. A villain reborn.

Director and Co-Creator, Kristopher Russell said: "With Sea Witch, we're not just staging a story, we're creating a new blueprint for musical theatre. Every visual, every beat, every emotional moment is crafted to push the genre forward. This is a show that will influence the way musicals are made for years to come. It is rich in story, musically dynamic and ultra modern. A big bold new musical"

Co-Creator and Writer, Michael Glover added: "Sea Witch challenges everything we thought we knew about heroes, villains, and storytelling. It's daring, emotional, and unapologetic, designed to carve out a new path for modern musicals."

Choreographer Dean Lee said: “With Sea Witch, I've been exploring a completely fresh movement language for theatre - something born from years of experience, instinct, and deep love for storytelling through the body. Drawing from my journey working with artists like Janet Jackson & Pussycat Dolls whilst blending cinematic, contemporary and theatrical influences, we've crafted movement that doesn't simply decorate the story… it is the story. Every gesture carries meaning, every sequence holds intention. My hope is that audiences don't just watch the choreography - they feel it, live inside it and experience theatre in a way that feels new, emotional and deeply human.”

The production at Drury Lane will be Directed by Kristopher Russell. Based on Sea Witch by Sarah Henning and adapted with permission of HarperCollins Publishers.