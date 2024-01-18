Photos: See New Production Images of LES MISERABLES in the West End

Les Miserables currently stars Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert and more.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

Les Miserables Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £30
Cast
Photos
Videos

Les Miserables in the West End currently stars Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert (Stewart Clarke returns to the role from 29 January), Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

Check out new production images below!
 
The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.
 
Cameron Mackintosh’s production of LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realised by Finn Ross & Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.
 

Photo credit: Danny Kaan, Deen Van Meer, Johan Persson 

Les Miserables
Luke Kempner

Les Miserables
The Company

Les Miserables
Adam Pearce and Killian Donnelly

Les Miserables
Amena El-Kindy

Les Miserables
Amena El-Kindy and Will Callan

Les Miserables
Amena El-Kindy

Les Miserables
Claire Machin

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
Katie Hall and Killian Donnelly

Les Miserables
Katie Hall

Les Miserables
Katie Hall

Les Miserables
Killian Donnelly

Les Miserables
Killian Donnelly and Stewart Clarke

Les Miserables
Killian Donnelly

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
Luke Kempner and Claire Machin

Les Miserables
Lulu-Mae Pears, Amena El-Kindy, Will Callan

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
Stewart Clarke

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
The company

Les Miserables
Will Callan and Ensemble




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters Photo
Video: LES MISERABLES West End Interrupted By Just Stop Oil Protesters

Five Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after storming the stage at the October 4 evening performance of Les Miserables on London's West End.  

2
Video: LES MISERABLES Celebrates 15,000 Performances in Londons West End Photo
Video: LES MISERABLES Celebrates 15,000 Performances in London's West End

Les Miserables celebrated it's 15,000th performance in London's West End on 28 September 2023. Check out videos of the cast celebrating the milestone here!

3
Video: Susan Boyle Performs I Dreamed a Dream With the Cast of LES MIS Photo
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Fans and general internet-users alike will never forget the moment Susan Boyle took to the BGT stage and stunned the world with 'I Dreamed A Dream'. Now, 14 years later, she returned to perform the song that changed everything, along with the West End cast of Les Misérables. Watch the full video here!

4
Photos: LES MISÉRABLES West End Releases New Production Shots Photo
Photos: LES MISÉRABLES West End Releases New Production Shots

Get a first look at brand-new production images of the long-running West End production of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Benjamin Walker, Rebecca Thornhill, and More Join the Cast of the World Premiere of OPENING NIGHTBenjamin Walker, Rebecca Thornhill, and More Join the Cast of the World Premiere of OPENING NIGHT
Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to Cadogan Hall in MayLiza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to Cadogan Hall in May
Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRIA: IN A NEW LIGHT Premieres At The Royal Albert HallCirque Du Soleil's ALEGRIA: IN A NEW LIGHT Premieres At The Royal Albert Hall
Photos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other PalacePhotos: First Look at CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL at The Other Palace

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HARMONY

Recommended For You