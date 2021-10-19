Photos: See Ian Shaw, Demetri Goritsas & Liam Murray Scott in THE SHARK IS BROKEN at the Ambassadors Theatre

New production images have been released today for The Shark is Broken now running at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End. Co-written by Robert Shaw's son Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this brilliantly funny play, directed by Guy Masterson, reveals the hilarious and moving behind-the-scenes drama on Steven Spielberg's blockbuster movie JAWS.

Ian Shaw (War Horse and Common, National Theatre) plays his father Robert Shaw alongside Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss (reprising the role he performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2019), and Demetri Goritsas (ear for eye, Royal Court; Black Mirror, Netflix) as Roy Scheider.

Martha's Vineyard, 1974: shooting on 'Jaws' has stalled. The film's lead actors - Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss - are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth...

The Shark is Broken is written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, directed by Guy Masterson, set and costume are by Duncan Henderson, lighting is by Jon Clark, sound and music are by Adam Cork and video is by Nina Dunn. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Hair, Wigs and Make-up is by Carole Hancock, the Associate Director is Martha Geelan, the Costume Associate is Deborah Andrews, the Associate Lighting Designer is Simisola Majekodunmi and the Fight Director is Yarit Dor.

The production runs in the West End for a strictly limited season until 15 January 2022.