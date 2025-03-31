Photos: STILETTO World Premiere at Charing Cross Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Stiletto at Charring Cross Theatre! Set in Venice, Europe’s opera capital, during the winter of 1730-31, Stiletto will run at Charing Cross Theatre through 15 June 2025.

It has Music and Lyrics by three-time Grammy nominee, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Wilder, with Book by double Olivier Award nominee Tim Luscombe, Director David Gilmore, Staging Consultant is Tony and Olivier nominated Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Musical Staging by Chris Baldock and Musical Director Jae Alexander. It is produced by Patrick Bywalski and Steven M. Levy for Stiletto West End Ltd.

The lead cast features: Greg Barnett (as Faustino), Sam Barrett (Luigi), Jack Chambers (Marco), Kelly Hampson (Azzurra), Douglas Hansell (Pietro), Jewelle Hutchinson (Gioia), and Connor Wood (Niccolo).

The ensemble features: Alex Anstey, Aiden Carson, Richard Dawes, Grace Galloway, Jennie Jacobs, Owen Johnston, Cassandra McCowan, Hannah Murdoch, Samuel John Taylor, Sienna Widd.

In Italy during the 18th century, 5,000 boys, almost exclusively from poor families, were castrated annually. Their treble voices intact, castration promised those who survived a chance to earn fame and fortune by singing female roles in the opera. Venice is a city bristling with opportunity where fortunes can be made but life is cheap. Opera stars being the rock stars of their day, young Marco is on course to be an 18th-century Jagger or Bowie, to snag a powerful patron and play leading roles. One day in a busy square he meets Gioia, confident, strong willed...and supremely talented. Marco introduces Gioia to society and his patron, the Contessa Azzurra, but at the end of the evening, a body lies dead and Gioia is hauled off to prison. To free her, Marco must overcome the demons of his past and the morally corrupt forces of the present...

Photo credit: Johan Persson



