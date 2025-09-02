Photos: Rebecca Lock, Jena Pandya and More in FREAKY FRIDAY in the UK

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at photos of Freaky Friday in the UK! Bringing the body-swapping, mother-daughter duo to life on the stage are Rebecca Lock (Here and Now; Heathers The Musical) as Katherine, and Jena Pandya as Ellie (Come Fall In Love; Bhangra Nation).

They are joined by Ian Virgo (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Mike, Samantha Ho (Cabaret) as Gretchen, Beth Savill (Hamlet) as Hannah, Jessica Butterworth (making her professional stage debut) as Savannah, Ellie Gilbert-Grey (making her professional stage debut) as Laurel, Max Mirza (Clueless The Musical) as Adam, Morgan Gregory (The Lightning Thief) as Parker, Dylan Gordon-Jones (Back To The Future) as Wells, Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton) as Dr Ehrin, Tori Scott (The Cher Show) as Torrey, Katharine Pearson(Heathers The Musical) as Danielle, James Stirling (The Three Musketeers) as Grampa Jo, and Catherine Millsom (Sister Act) as Grandma Helene. Jackson Waites and Ghaith Saleh will share the role of Fletcher.

The new musical, Freaky Friday is based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, which have captured the hearts of generations, including the recently released sequel Freakier Friday where Lindsey Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprised their roles. Now, it will be having its UK stage premiere this festive season at HOME Manchester, with the run already extending until 10 January 2026.

When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again.

By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.

Freaky Friday the musical is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. This vibrant musical reimagines the iconic body-swapping tale with a fresh contemporary score and feel-good moments that are perfect for the whole family.

Presented by Paul Taylor-Mills (The Lightning Thief; Heathers The Musical), this musical premiere will be directed by Andy Fickman, known for bringing the cult-classic Heathers from screen to stage, and features a book by Bridget Carpenter, acclaimed co-executive producer and writer of beloved television series Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. The musical boasts an extraordinary score by the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning team of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey (Next to Normal; If/Then), with music supervisor and arranger, Will Parker (Undertale) and musical director, George Strickland (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang). Choreography is by Alexzandra Sarmiento (42 Balloons) with associate choreographer Sam Wilson-Freeman (&Juliet). Set and costume design is by David Shields (Heathers The Musical) and lighting design by Nick Richings (La Cage Aux Folles), sound design by Alistair Penman (Nerds), associate director is Ben Johnson (Nerds The Musical), and associate Costume Designer is Rueben Speed (Halls The Musical).

Now, it’s time for Manchester audiences to experience the magic, music, and mayhem of Freaky Friday the musical.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

