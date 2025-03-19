Photos: Patricia Allison, Callum Scott Howells, and More in GHOSTS Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ghosts at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre is currently in rehearsals! The production runs at the venue from 10 April - 10 May 2025. See photos of the cast in rehearsals here.

Reuniting the team behind the critically acclaimed Iphigenia in Splott, Gary Owen’s reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play is directed by Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan.

Casting for the production includes Patricia Allison (Sex Education, A Dolls House Part 2) as Reggie, Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin, Cabaret, Romeo & Julie) as Oz, Victoria Smurfit (Rivals, Bloodlands) as Helena, Rhashan Stone (Tambo & Bones, Keeping Faith) as Andersen and Deka Walmsley (Roots, Look Back in Anger) as Jacob.

Set and Costume Design is by Merle Hensel, Lighting Design by Simisola Majekodunmi, Sound Design by Donato Wharton, Music by Simon Slater and Casting by Anna Cooper CDG. The Assistant Director is Harper K. Hefferon.

This world premiere production re-situates this classic story into the modern day, and follows in the footsteps of similarly re-lensed classics in the Lyric’s recent history including A Doll’s House and Accidental Death of an Anarchist.

Helena is a woman on a mission. Since the death of her high-flying husband, she has dedicated herself to reclaiming his legacy. And her hard work is about to pay off, with a new children’s hospital bearing his name on the brink of opening.

But when their son Oz returns to the family home for the grand unveiling, he has ambitions of his own. Ambitions that threaten to unravel their family’s most tightly kept secrets.

