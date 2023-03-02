Photos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE
Thompson plays Lorraine Baines in the three Back to the Future movies.
Last night, Back to the Future welcomed a special guest at the Adelphi Theatre - original Lorraine Baines in the three Back to the Future movies, actress Lea Thompson. Check out photos below!
BACK TO THE FUTURE - The Musical stars Tony Award-winning Roger Bart as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Ben Joyce as 'Marty McFly', Amber Davies as 'Lorraine Baines' and Oliver Nicholas as 'George McFly'.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Lea Thompson and Cast