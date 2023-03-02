Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE

Thompson plays Lorraine Baines in the three Back to the Future movies.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Last night, Back to the Future welcomed a special guest at the Adelphi Theatre - original Lorraine Baines in the three Back to the Future movies, actress Lea Thompson. Check out photos below!

BACK TO THE FUTURE - The Musical stars Tony Award-winning Roger Bart as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Ben Joyce as 'Marty McFly', Amber Davies as 'Lorraine Baines' and Oliver Nicholas as 'George McFly'.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Back to the Future
Lea Thompson and Amber Davies

Back to the Future
Lea Thompson and Cast





