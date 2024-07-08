Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of YOUR LIE IN APRIL at the Harold Pinter Theatre

The production will run to 21 September. 

By: Jul. 08, 2024
The new West End musical Your Lie in April officially opened this weekend. The show fuses the classical masterpieces of Rachmaninoff with a contemporary pop infused musical theatre score by Tony, Emmy and Grammy nominated composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde). Check out photos from opening night below!

Kosei Arima, the perfect piano prodigy dubbed the "Human Metronome" for his mechanical accuracy, has won many prestigious competitions, but he  loses his ability to hear music following the death of his mother. Can his friends help him return to the heights of his piano playing peak?

Your Lie in April is an epic love story about two young people trying to navigate their way in the world of classical music, underscored with Frank Wildhorn's lushly, romantic music.

Your Lie in April has music by Frank Wildhorn with Lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller. It is directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Death Note the Musical, Fame, Annie) and co-directed by Jordan Murphy.

Your Lie in April started previews at The Harold Pinter Theatre, Panton St, London SW1 on 28 June and will run to 21 September. 

Your Lie in April is based on one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in Japanese manga history.

Composer Frank Wildhorn said: "Your Lie In April is a love letter to the beautiful power of music - to heal, to take us through life's adventures, to create our most precious memories… I've never had more fun than creating this music!"

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Your Lie in April
Susan Goulet

Your Lie in April
Haley Swindal

Your Lie in April
Sophie Qi, Frank Wildhorn, Haley Swindal, Jana Robbins

Your Lie in April
Rinnie B. Groff, Carly Robyn Green, Tracy Miller

Your Lie in April
Thomas Hopkins, Haley Swindal

Your Lie in April
Boy George

Your Lie in April
Chris Ma

Your Lie in April
Jordan Murphy, Frank Wildhorn, Yoka Wao

Your Lie in April
Stephanie Patrick, Frank Wildhorn, Mat Pat, Haley Swindal,

Your Lie in April
Frank Wildhorn, Haley Swindal

Your Lie in April
Nick Winston

Your Lie in April
Frank Wildhorn

Your Lie in April
Don Black

Your Lie in April
George Maguire

Your Lie in April
Kavana

Your Lie in April
Carly Robyn Green

Your Lie in April
Louis Hobson, Frank Wildhorn, Haley Swindal

Your Lie in April
Louis Hobson, Sophie Qi, Frank Wildhorn, Haley Swindal

Your Lie in April
Stephen McGill, Louis Hobson, Haley Swindal, Jamie Chapman Dixon, John-Webb Carter

Your Lie in April
Todrick Hall

Your Lie in April
Frank Wildhorn, Carlyn Robyn Green




