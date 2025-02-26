Photos: National Theatre's Return of DEAR ENGLAND in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has released all new rehearsal photos for its return of James Graham’s smash-hit production of Dear England. The Olivier Award-winning play will be staged at the Olivier theatre from 10 March to 24 May 2025, followed by a 4-week run at the Lowry in Salford from 29 May to 29 June 2025. Check out the photos below!

Written by playwright James Graham (Punch, Young Vic; Sherwood, BBC One) and directed by the Almeida Theatre’s Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Patriots, Ink; Almeida Theatre/West End/Broadway), Dear England tells the uplifting, at times heartbreaking, and ultimately inspiring story of Gareth Southgate’s revolutionary tenure as England manager in this gripping examination of nation and game.

The production, which won ‘Best New Play’ at the 2024 Olivier Awards, has been updated following last year’s UEFA EURO tournament to reflect Southgate’s final chapter as England manager.

Gwilym Lee (SAS Rogue Heroes, Bohemian Rhapsody) plays the iconic role of Gareth Southgate alongside Liz White (Life on Mars) as sports psychologist Pippa Grange. The cast also includes returning performers Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke and Ryan Whittle who is this time taking on the role of Harry Kane. They are joined by new cast members Matt Bardock as Mike Webster, Jude Carmichael as Marcus Rashford, Gamba Cole as Raheem Sterling, Ryan Donaldson as Harry Maguire, Felixe Forde as Alex Scott, Kadell Herida as Jadon Sancho, Joshua Hill as Jordan Henderson, Tom Lane as Eric Dier, Martin Marquez as Sam Allardyce, Tane Siah as Bukayo Saka and Tristan Waterson as Dele Alli.

Rounding out the company are Jass Beki, Courtney George, Will Harrison-Wallace, Miles Henderson, Jordan Ford Silver, Philip Labey and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart. The cast also play additional roles as part of the ensemble.

The wider creative team for Dear England includes set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Evie Gurney, lighting designer Jon Clark, co-movement directors Ellen Kane and Hannes Langolf, video designer Ash J Woodward, co-sound designers Dan Balfour and Tom Gibbons, additional music by Max Perryment, revival director Elin Schofield, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Richard Ryder, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Shereen Ibrahim, associate lighting designer Ben Jacobs, revival movement associate Thomas Herron, associate sound designer Johnny Edwards, casting associate Lilly Mackie and staff director Connie Treves.

It’s time to change the game. The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. The England men’s team has the worst track record for penalties in the world, and manager Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.

Dear England was originally commissioned by the National Theatre and developed with the theatre’s New Work department. It had its world premiere in the Olivier theatre on 20 June 2023. Following a sold-out run, Dear England transferred to the Prince Edward Theatre, in London’s West End, from 9 October 2023 to 13 January 2024, where it broke box office records. Dear England was subsequently released to cinemas through National Theatre Live on 24 January 2024 and has been screened almost 2,500 times across the UK. The BBC has also commissioned a four-part drama of Dear England based on the stage production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Dear England will also tour to 16 venues across England from 15 September 2025 until 14 March 2026 in a co-production with Josh Andrews and Stuart Galbraith for JAS Theatricals. Casting for the tour to be announced.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

