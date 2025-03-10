Photos: Morgan Gregory and More in THE LIGHTNING THIEF at the Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Morgan Gregory is now leading The Lightning Thief at the Other Palace, which plays through August 31. Check out photos below!

He is joined by fellow returning cast members Paisley Billings (SIX) as Sally Jackson/Medusa, with Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon) and Alex Waxman (who made her stage debut with The Lightning Thief last year) continuing in the ensemble.

Those who have joined the production from 5 March are Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Frozen The Musical) as Annabeth, Angus Benstead (Blippi) as Grover, Jazz Evans (Spamalot) as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joshua Lay (A Chorus Line) as Mr D, Kenedy Small (SIX) as Clarisse, Xander Pang (Dear Evan Hanson South East Asian premiere) as Luke/Ares with Owen Lloyd (Girl from the North Country) and Rachel Moran (Just For One Day) joining the ensemble.

Based on the much-loved best-selling book series by Rick Riordan (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson’s story has been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, an off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019.

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined. With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook’s worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day). Set and costume design is by Ryan Dawson Laight (La Cage Aux Folles) with lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones (Derren Brown - Showman), sound design by Dominic Bilkey (The Lehman Trilogy), video design by Duncan McLean (Shrek The Musical), illusions by Richard Pinner (Here You Come Again), fight direction by Lisa Connell (Heathers) and puppet direction by Laura Cubitt (A Monster Calls). The musical supervisor is Jeremy Wootton (Heathers), and musical director is Ben McQuigg (The Power of Camelot) with orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (Girl From the North Country) and Rob Rokick. Associate choreographer and director is Libby Watts (Wicked), assistant directors are Danielle Kassaraté (Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Gwenan Bain and associate set and costume designer is Christophe Eynde.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Comments