Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert

Performances will run from Sunday 19 and Sunday 26 October 2025.

By: Oct. 09, 2025
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for  THE BOOK THIEF in concert, which will run at the Prince of Wales Theatre on Sunday 19 and Sunday 26 October 2025.

The musical, based on Markus Zusak's 16 million-copy global best-seller, has a book by award-winning best-selling author Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald with music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.

Starring WhatsOnStage Award winner Melanie La Barrie as Death, Isaac Gryn as Max Vandenburg, Jack Lord as Hans Hubermann, Cat Simmons as Rosa Hubermann, Leo Abad as Tommy Müller & Others, Matthew Caputo as Walter Kugler & Others, Oonagh Cox as Paula Meminger & Others, Michał Horowicz as Eva Vandenburg & Others, Thomas-Lee Kidd as Mayor Hermann & Others, Nell Martin as Ilsa Hermann & Others, Corinna Powlesland as Frau Holtzapfel & Others, Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Barbara Steiner & Others, Edwin Ray as Alex Steiner & Others, Timo Tatzber as Isaac Kleinmann & Others, and Russell Wilcox as Wolfgang Edel & Others.

THE BOOK THIEF is told by Death – they are haunted by humans, cataloguing the colour of the sky at the precise moment they carry each soul away. Tonight’s story belongs to Liesel Meminger, twelve years old and unafraid to take what matters: the red of a book found in the snow, the black of a novel rescued from a bonfire, the white of empty pages she will fill with her own defiant words. Down in a cellar painted in shadows, she reads to Max, a Jewish fist-fighter hidden by her foster family, and together they imagine a world lit by language. Above, Hans plays the accordion with fingers stained by tobacco and time, Rosa hurls curses wrapped in warmth, and Rudy runs beside Liesel, chasing a kiss that history won’t allow.

 Photo credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Jodi Picoult, Tom Jackson Greaves, Melanie La Barrie & Timothy Allen McDonald

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Isaac Gryn

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Gleanne Purcell-Brown & Jack Lord

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Estella Evans & Blake Graham

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Estella Evans & Blake Graham

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Corinna Powels & Russell Wilcox

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Corinna Powlesland Jack Lord

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Cat Simmons

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Bryony Pennington & Edwin Ray

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Tom Jackson Greaves

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Thomas-Lee Kidd & Oonagh Cox

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Natalie Pound

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Melanie La Barrie

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Matthew Caputo

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Matthew Caputo & Melanie La Barrie

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Nell Martin, Melanie La Barrie & Oonagh Cox

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Melanie La Barrie, Nell Martin, Cat Simmons

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Matthew Caputo, Nell Martin & Timo Tatzber

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Leo Abad, Cat Simmons & Oonagh Cox

Photos: Melanie La Barrie, Isaac Gryn and More in Rehearsals for THE BOOK THIEF in Concert Image
Leo Abad, Nell Martin, Melanie La Barrie


