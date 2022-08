Photos: Mazz Murray, John Owen-Jones & More Take Part in Alpha's Grand Summer Ball

Alpha have recently hosted their grand Summer Ball, headlining West End stars and new music signings for an evening of unmissable dazzling entertainment at London's Landmark Hotel on Friday 15th July.

Performers included Mazz Murray, John Owen-Jones, Lois Morgan Gay, Adrian Hansel, Sorsha Seven and Ben Haenow, and more.

The night featured choreography by Stephen Mear CBE.

Having recently developed their corporate entertainment arm, Alpha's outstanding hospitality - which has a reputation for providing unmissable one-off nights of dazzling entertainment - has resulted in a new business strand; pivoting to public events rather than members-only galas. Other recent public events include Best of the West End and Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall.