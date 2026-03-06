Photos: MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL is Now on UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL, which opened at Manchester Opera House on 23 February 2026 and is touring until January 2027. Check out the photos below!

Emily Lane stars as Cady Heron, alongside Vivian Panka as Regina George, Kiara Dario as Gretchen Wieners, Sophie Pourret as Karen Smith, Georgie Buckland as Janis Sarkisian, Max Gill as Damian Hubbard, Ben Oatley as Aaron Samuels, Karim Zeroual as Kevin Ganatra, Joshua Elmore as Mr Duvall and Faye Tozer as Ms Heron/Ms Norbury/Mrs George.

Completing the cast are Charlie Barnard, Rebekah Bryant, Michael Dean-Wilson Savannah Ffrench, Fergie Fraser, Thomas Gotobed, Jenny Huxley-Golden, Trisha Kumar, Sadie Levett, Arjun Mudahar, Jessie Odeleye, Stefanos Petri, Charlotte Pourret, Jack Rose, Tori Louise Ryan, Lillia Squires, Jayd'n Tyrone and Chay Wills.

Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung. Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs.

The musical MEAN GIRLS has a book by Tina Fey, music and vocal arrangements by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, musical supervision/vocal, dance, incidental and additional music arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by John Clancy, dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly and casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

Faye Tozer will perform in Manchester, Cardiff, Stoke, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, Eastbourne, Woking, Leicester, Aberdeen, Cheltenham, Hull, Bournemouth, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Southend, Llandudno, Canterbury and Blackpool, with casting for Ms Heron/Ms Norbury/Mrs George for the rest of the tour to be announced.

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas