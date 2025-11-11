Photos: MAMA GOOSE Panto in Rehearsal at Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stratford East has released first look rehearsal images for the 2025 pantomime Mama Goose, a reimagined telling of the fairy tale classic with a special East London twist. Check out the photos below!

Written and directed by Vikki Stone and Tonderai Munyevu with music by Stratford East pantomime veteran Robert Hyman and lyrics by Vikki Stone and Robert Hyman, Mama Goose plays at Stratford East from 21 November 2025 – 3 January 2026 (Press Night: Friday 28 November).

Join local lass Mama Goose and her magical golden-egg-laying goose in Stratford this holiday season! Will Mama Goose be able to resist the temptations of fame and fortune, or will she learn that the best things in life are free?

Stratford East pantos are famous for tearing up the rulebook and telling classic stories with a special East London twist. Round up your friends and family and join us for a reimagined telling of the fairy tale classic.

The cast includes Charlie Cameron as AI Jill, Duane Gooden as Mama Goose, Mya Fox-Scott as BFF (The Bougie Fierce Fairy), Jerome Lincoln as Katy Perry/Ensemble, Ellie Seaton as WTF (The Wholesome Thoughtful Fairy), Grace Venus as the Tax Man/Ensemble, Che Walker as Gary The Goose, and Marcellus Whyte as Jack Goose.

Completing the creative team are Set and Costume Designer: Stewart J. Charlesworth, Lighting Designer: Ciarán Cunningham, Sound Designer: Dan Samson, Musical Director: Rachel Wells, Casting Director: Rob Kelly, Choreographer: Kloé Dean and Costume Supervisor: Chantal Short.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior