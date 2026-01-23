Photos: Lee Mead and More Rehearse for BARNUM UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bill Kenwright Ltd is getting ready to present Barnum, the classic Broadway musical by Cy Coleman (music), Michael Stewart (lyrics) and Mark Bramble (book) that celebrates the life of the world’s greatest showman, P.T. Barnum. Originally produced at the Watermill Theatre, this major new touring production will open at Theatre Royal Windsor on Tuesday 3 February 2026 (previews from Friday 30 January).

West End favourite and TV star Lee Mead will take centre stage as the legendary P.T. Barnum. Lee is best known for his breakout win on Any Dream Will Do and acclaimed performances in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Wicked and Legally Blonde.

The production will also be extending into the autumn of next year, with Matt Rawle (Cabaret; Evita; Les Misérables) reprising his critically acclaimed performance as P.T Barnum, with autumn dates starting at Newcastle Theatre Royal on Tuesday 12 August.

Starring alongside Lee are Monique Young (Mary Poppins) as Charity Barnum, Penny Ashmore (Dr Strangelove) as Jenny Lind, Dominique Planter (The Lion King) as Joice Heth, and Fergus Rattigan (The Wizard of Oz) as General Tom Thumb.

They are joined by Elena Bluck, Gianpaolo Candelaria, Eamonn Cox, James Gill, Jessica Jolleys, Kevin Oliver Jones, Emma Jane Morton, Sophie Precious Muringu, Lennin Nelson-McClure, Emily Odunsi, André Rodrigues, Ben Scott, Laura Sillett, Tom Sowinski, Tom Sterling and Niki Tsonopoulou.

Step right up and enter the dazzling world of P.T. Barnum, where imagination and ambition know no bounds. Hand in hand with wife Charity, Barnum’s life and career twist and turn as he schemes and dreams his way to headier heights.

Come follow the band with the glorious music of multi-award-winner Cy Coleman, Michael Stewart’s lyrics and Mark Bramble’s book. The show features a whole host of classic show tunes including Join the Circus, Colours of My Life, Come Follow the Band and Love Makes Such Fools of Us All.