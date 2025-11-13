 tracker
Photos: Lara Denning Joins The UK And Ireland Tour Of HERE & NOW

The musical, created by Steps with an original book by Shaun Kitchener, continues touring with direction by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreography by Matt Cole.

By: Nov. 13, 2025
Check out brand new photos featuring actress Lara Denning in the role of Caz in the UK and Ireland tour of HERE & NOW. The musical, created by Steps with an original book by Shaun Kitchener, continues touring with direction by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreography by Matt Cole.

Denning most recently appeared as Anne Hathaway in the UK and Ireland tour of & Juliet. Her extensive theatre credits include Sunset Boulevard, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾, Matilda, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Eugenius!, Carousel, and Scrooge The Musical, alongside numerous UK and international tours. Screen work includes I Came By, Matilda, and recordings for The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾, The Little Big Things, Toast of London, and Dear Evan Hansen.

The company includes Jacqui Dubois, Blake Patrick Anderson, Rosie Singha, Finty Williams*, River Medway, Chris Grahamson, Edward Baker-Duly, Ben Darcy, John Stacey, Lauren Woolf, and a full ensemble including Georgia Christofi, Kade Ferraiolo, Albert Green, Harry Jack, Casey Jay, Charlie-Jay Johnson, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Dean Rickards, Markus Södergren, Genevieve Taylor, and Jessica Vaux. Rebecca Lock* will remain with the production through 9 November.

Featuring a songbook of Steps hits, HERE & NOW follows the employees of Better Best Bargains on a Friday night that unravels into revelations about friendship, trust, and second chances. The musical is produced by Steps and ROYO with Pete Waterman, with musical supervision and arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith and design by Tom Rogers (set), Gabriella Slade (costumes), Howard Hudson (lighting), Adam Fisher (sound), Sam Cox (wigs), and Jackie Saundercock (make-up).

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

The cast of HERE & NOW

The cast of HERE & NOW

The cast of HERE & NOW

Rosie Singha & Blake Patrick Anderson

River Medway

Lara Denning

Finty Williams

Chris Grahamson & Lara Denning

Blake Patrick Anderson & River Medway

Blake Patrick Anderson

Ben Darcy & Rosie Singha

Jacqui Dubois & Rosie Singha

Blake Patrick Anderson & River Medway

Lara Denning




