Photos: Kerry Ellis, Christine Allado and More in JO - THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL in Concert

You can now get a look at photos of the world premiere of J - The Little Women Musical in concert in the West End.

The cast featured Kerry Ellis as Marmee, GRAMMY Award®nominee Christine Allado as Jo March, double Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett as Aunt March, Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Chris Mann as Professor Bhaer, West End star Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, Miyuki Miyagi as Sallie Gardiner, Julian Ovenden as Father, TV star Sophie Pollono as Amy March, Yazdan Qafouri as Fred Vaughn, Tobias Turley as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, Liam Tamne as John Brooke, and Barry James as Grandfather/Mr. Laurence.

The concert, featuring a 27-piece orchestra, follows the global release in May of a Studio Album released on Center Stage Records and recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios, produced by five-time GRAMMY Award nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. The album is available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music and as a special 2-CD set available on Center Stage Records.

A Universal Story. A Cultural Moment. Jo - The Little Women Musical in Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime star-studded event that will bring Louisa May Alcott’s classic story Little Women to life in a bold new musical adaptation with a sweeping, timeless score that will leave you spellbound.

At the heart of this iconic coming-of-age story is Jo March, the original literary heroine - a fiercely passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister inspires a story that continues to resonate with audiences everywhere. This enchanting new musical is for anyone who has dreamed big, questioned their path, or yearned to share their story.



Photo credit: Roger Alarcon



Christine Allado, Chris Mann



Spohie Pollono, Kelly Mathieson, Kerry Ellis, Eleanor Grant, Christine Allado



Eleanor Grant, Kelly Mathieson, Christine Allado, Sophie Pollono, Kerry Ellis



Tobias Turley, Sophie Pollono



Tobias Turley, Tracie Bennett, Sophie Pollono



Tobias Turley, Sophie Pollono, Tracie Bennett



Tracie Bennett, Barry James, Kerry Ellis, Kelly Mathieson, Liam Tamne, Sophie Pollono, Julian Ovenden