Photos: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN UK Tour- First Look

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Curve, Bristol Old Vic and Mayflower Southampton have released production photography for their new revival of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, the Tony Award-winning musical by John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The production is currently running at Curve in Leicester through April 25, before transferring to Bristol Old Vic from April 29 to May 16 and concluding at Mayflower Southampton Studios from June 2 to June 6.

Based on the novel by Manuel Puig and adapted by Terrence McNally, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN premiered on Broadway in 1993, winning seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. This marks the first major UK revival of the musical since 1992.

The cast is led by Anna-Jane Casey as Aurora, Fabian Soto Pacheco as Molina, and George Blagden as Valentin. They are joined by Tori Scott as Molina’s Mother, Damian Buhagiar as the Guard, Gabriela Garcia as Marta, and Jay Rincon as the Warden, with ensemble members Jess Buckby, Davide Fienauri, and Alex Pinder.

Set in a prison cell, the story follows Molina, imprisoned for his sexuality, and Valentin, a political prisoner, who form an unlikely bond. As Molina recounts fantasies of glamorous films featuring the mysterious Spider Woman, the line between imagination and reality begins to blur, deepening their connection in ways that could prove dangerous.

The production is directed by Paul Foster, with choreography by Joanna Goodwin and set design by David Woodhead. Costume design is by Gabriella Slade, with orchestrations by Sarah Travis, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Matt Peploe, and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Musical supervision and direction is by Dan Glover, with casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN is currently playing at Curve’s Studio Theatre in Leicester, with tickets available via curveonline.co.uk. Tickets for subsequent runs can be purchased through Bristol Old Vic and Mayflower Southampton.