Full Cast Set For ARE YOU WATCHING? World Premiere at Royal Court Theatre

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The Royal Court Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the World Premiere production of Are You Watching? by Georgie Dettmer. The production runs at the Royal Court from Friday 29 May to Saturday 4 July 2026, with press night on Thursday 4 June 2026.

Georgie will be making her professional playwriting debut with this world premiere, Jess Edwards (Conversations After Sex) joins her as the director. The cast includes Kosar Ali (Rocks, BIFA winner), Billy Bolt (Parliament Square), Abby McCann (Aether), Lucy McCormick (Cowbois, Dublin Fringe Best Performer Award-winner), Maimuna Memon (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Olivier Award-winner), and Nicholas Rowe (The Hack).

Intertwining our consumption of, and attitudes towards, porn with the emergence of deepfakes and increasing violence against women, Are You Watching? follows a journalist wired to a machine and a mother whose grief is sold for clicks. Are You Watching? asks audiences to consider when the lines blur between entertainment and abuse; asking who is complicit and who is, ultimately, in control.

Georgie Dettmer says: “Are You Watching? originated from my own experience of witnessing horrors online and the grimy interplay between consumption and complicity. The play calls upon us, our bodies together in the room, to bear witness - with no screens in sight! I look forward to welcoming audiences in May.”

Jess Edwards says: “It's so exciting to be directing Are You Watching?, a show that asks us to look directly at where we invest our attention. Georgie has managed to bring together the darkest of human nature with catharsis and wit - inviting us to confront what makes us keep on watching, unable to tear our eyes away.”

The Designer is Georgia Wilmot, the Lighting Designer is Bethany Gupwell, the Composer & Sound Designer is XANA, the Casting Director is Saffeya Shebli, the Dramaturg is Gillian Greer, the Intimacy Coordinator is Joana Nastari, and the Assistant Director is Yanni Ng.