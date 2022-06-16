Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Upcoming Concert Performance of THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK
The concert will be performed at the Sondheim Theatre on Monday 20 June.
All new rehearsal images have been released for a special one-off concert of THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK which will be performed at the Sondheim Theatre on Monday 20 June.
THE WITCHES OF EASTWICK has a book and lyrics by John Dempsey and music by Dana P. Rowe, based on the novel by John Updike and the Warner Brothers motion picture. This will be the first time the musical has been seen in London since it originally played at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2000, transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2001.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Alfie Friedman, Chrissie Bhima
John Partridge, Nathan Amzi and the cast
John Partridge and the cast
Laura Pitt-Pulford, John Partridge
John Partridge, Claire Moore, Jack McCann
Natasha J. Barnes, Carrie Hope Fletcher
Natasha J. Barnes, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Laura Pitt-Pulford
Natasha J. Barnes, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Carrie Hope Fletcher
Cast