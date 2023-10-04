Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASON THE MUSICAL

A historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality, ending in an ambitious yet fateful plot to bring down both the monarchy and the government, Treason the Musical is set to blow you away with stunning original folk and pop songs. This one-of-a-kind show tells one of the most intriguing tales in Britain’s history as it’s never been seen before.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Since the release of the original EP back in 2020, Treason’s songs have set the world on fire, now being streamed a staggering 1 million times by over 100,000 plotters across 96 countries.

This is the latest development in a show that has so far garnered a global audience with a streamed concert in 2021 and a mesmerising twice sold-out, WhatsOnStage nominated, live concert at the iconic Theatre Royal Drury Lane last year.

Casting includes Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dreamgirls, Dear Evan Hansen) in the pivotal role of Martha Percy, Joe McFadden (Holby City, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) swapping his Strictly crown for that of King James and Emilie Louise Israel (Hamilton, Once on This Island) Anne Vaux, re-joining the Plot from the Theatre Royal Drury Lane Treason concerts last year. Sam Ferriday (The Cher Show, Jersey Boys) will play Thomas Percy with Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Mother Goose, Only Fools And Horses) as Robert Cecil.

Joining them as our Plotters are Gabriel Akamo (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Fawkes, Kyle Cox (Ain’t Too Proud) as Jack Wright, Lewis Edgar (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Little Wintour, Connor Jones (Les Miserables) as Robert Catesby and Alfie Richards (Whistle Down The Wind) as Big Wintour.

Playing “The Eyes”, the ensemble is comprised of Femi Akinfolarin (Moulin Rouge), Filippo Coffano (Hamilton), Megan Curley (The Masked Dancer), Elena Gyasi (Six), Naomi Katiyo (Ain’t Too Proud), Louis Makrodt (Hamilton) and Dan Gill making his professional stage debut.

This October, the plotters will travel to the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, Sheffield Lyceum and London’s Alexandra Palace, with the tour ending at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford on 25 November. Now see the fully staged world premiere of Treason the Musical this autumn.

Creator Ricky Allan, Director: Hannah Chissick, Choreographer: Taylor Walker, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director: Nick Pinchbeck, Designer: Philip Witcomb, Lighting Designer: Jason Taylor, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Casting Director: Harry Blumenau CDA, Orchestrator: Matthew Malone, Production Manager: John Rowland, Company Stage Manager: Luciano Macis, Associate Orchestrator & Copyist: Fran Warren, Assistant Musical Director: Siân Campbell, Musicians Fixer: Oli Briant, Casting Assistant: Laura Seaborn.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan