Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE TEMPEST at Shakespeare's Globe

Rehearsal images have been released for The Tempest running this summer at Shakespeare's Globe from 22 July - 22 October. The Globe's Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes directs this new production of Shakespeare's tumultuous tale of reckoning and redemption which will be brought to life by the Globe Ensemble.

The Tempest is directed by Sean Holmes, designed by Paul Wills, co-directed by Diane Page, with Naeem Hayat as assistant director, Cassie Kinoshi as composer and Rachael Nanyonjo as movement director.

Peter Bourke will play Gonzalo, Rachel Hannah Clarke will play Ariel, Ralph Davis will play Trinculo, George Fouracres will play Stefano, Joanne Howarth will play Francisco, Olivier Huband will play Ferdinand, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi will play Miranda, Ciarán O'Brien will play Caliban, Patrick Osborne will play Antonio, Lucy Phelps will play Sebastian, Ferdy Roberts will play Prospero and Katy Stephens will play Alonso.