Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BEST OF ENEMIES, Starring Zachary Quinto and More!

Best of Enemies will preview the Noël Coward Theatre from 14 November, before opening on 28 November and playing a strictly limited season of 14 weeks.

Nov. 01, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming transfer of James Graham's political thriller Best of Enemies directed by Jeremy Herrin.

Zachary Quinto will make his West End debut as Gore Vidal opposite David Harewood who is reprising his role as William F. Buckley Jr. Completing the cast are Deborah Alli, Emilio Doorgasingh, Clare Foster, Tom Godwin, John Hodgkinson, Syrus Lowe, Kevin McMonagle and Sam Otto who will each perform multiple roles within the play including Andy Warhol, James Baldwin, Patricia Buckley, Howard Austen, Aretha Franklin and Martin Luther-King. The ensemble includes David Boyle, Lincoln Conway, Vivienne Ekwulugo, Jamie Hogarth and Saaj Raja.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

Zachary Quinto

David Harewood

James Graham and Jeremy Herrin

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

David Harewood

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies

Best of Enemies



