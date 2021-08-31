Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour

pixeltracker

The show opens at Manchester Opera House on 11 September 2021 and will continue to tour until 5 November 2022.

Aug. 31, 2021  

All new rehearsal images have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical. The show opens at Manchester Opera House on 11 September 2021 and will continue to tour until 5 November 2022.

In BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Jim Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical stars Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease, Rags the Musical) as Raven and the original leading cast members Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Falco and Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia!, Bat Out of Hell) as Sloane.

The UK & Ireland Tour of BAT OUT OF HELL - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.

BAT OUT OF HELL dedicates this tour to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on April 19, 2021.

Photo Credit: Chris Davis

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Glenn Adamson and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Glenn Adamson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Glenn Adamson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
James Chisholm and company

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Danny Whelan, Kellie Gnauk, James Chisholm, Killiam Thomas LeFevre, Joelle Moses

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Rory Maguire, Xena Gusthart, Joelle Moses, Danny Whelan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Martha Kirby, Glenn Adamson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Martha Kirby, Sharon Sexton

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Rob Fowler, Martha Kirby

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Rob Fowler, Sharon Sexton

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAT OUT OF HELL UK and Ireland Tour
Company


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ben Platt's THE REVERIE TOUR Tickets On Sale Now
  • Roberta Emerson Named Director Of New Play Development With Orlando Shakes, Visiting Lecturer At UCF
  • Music Director Eric Jacobsen Extends Contract With Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
  • RAGTIME to Return to Central Florida Community Arts Theatre