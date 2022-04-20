Photos: Inside Press Night of BONNIE AND CLYDE at The Arts Theatre

Images have been released following last night's press night of Bonnie and Clyde the musical, attended by the show's writing team Frank Wildhorn, Don Black and Ivan Menchell alongside Noma Dumezweni, Amelia Lily, Kevin Clifton, AJ Pritchard, Abbie Quinnen, Samantha Barks, Christopher Chung and Rachael Wooding.

Bonnie and Clyde The Musical runs at The Arts Theatre and stars Frances Mayli McCann as 'Bonnie Parker', Jordan Luke Gage as 'Clyde Barrow', Natalie McQueen as 'Blanche Barrow' and George Maguire as 'Buck Barrow'. The full company includes Cleve September as 'Ted' and Ako Mitchell as 'Preacher', Pippa Winslow as 'Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore', Gracie Lai as 'Emma Parker/Stella', Alistair So as 'Sheriff Schmid', Alexander Evans as 'Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson', Ross Dawes as 'Captain Frank Hamer', Barney Wilkinson as 'Bud/Archie', Lauren Jones as 'Trish' and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy.

Bonnie and Clyde The Musical is now playing at The Arts Theatre.

Learn more at bonnieandclydemusical.com.