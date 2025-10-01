Photos: In Rehearsals for PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Photos have been released from the rehearsal room of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical. The new musical will be staged for two concert performances on Saturday 11 October (2.30pm and 7.30pm) at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Joining Cedric Neal (Hadestown, The Voice UK – 2019 semi-finalist) as Lloyd Price are Craig Armstrong (Hello, Dolly!, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical) as Levy, Zoe Birkett (Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Pop Idol – 2002 winning female contestant) as Rosetta Tharpe/Ma Nora/Erma Franklin, Marcus Collins (X Factor – 2011 runner up, Kinky Boots Original West End cast) as Little Richard/Sam Cooke, Matthew Goodgame (Mrs Doubtfire, BLITZ) as Art Rupe, Shem Omari James (Jesus Chris Superstar, Dreamgirls) as Young Lloyd, Aaron Lee Lambert (Evita, Hamilton) as Don Roby, Clive Rowe (Guys and Dolls – for which he won the Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical, The Addams Family) as Harold Logan, Lifford Shillingford (Britain’s Got Talent – 2018 semi-finalist, Play On) as Dave and Vanessa Ela Young (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Drifters Girl) as Emma.

The ensemble cast is completed by Gibsa Bah (Disney’s The Lion King), Alishia-Marie Blake (Hamilton), Darnell Mathew-James (MJ The Musical), Jamel Matthias (The Great Gatsby), Kenedy Small (SIX) as Na Naan/ensemble, Christopher Tendai (Matilda: The Musical), Grace Wylde (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) and Pelé Yearwood (Disney’s Hercules).

Following a critically acclaimed run in Chicago and showcase in London last year Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical makes its much-anticipated London stage debut.

The musical celebrates the life and career of Lloyd Price, known for hits like "Personality," "Lawdy Miss Clawdy," and "Stagger Lee". Price was a pioneering figure in rock 'n' roll, becoming the first teenager to sell over a million records and founding his own label. His music and influence transcended race, inspired generations, and reshaped popular culture, with legends like Amy Winehouse, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney recording his work.

B. Jeffrey Madoff (Book Writer and Lead Producer), with Music & Lyrics by Lloyd Price, and Sheldon Epps (Director) are joined on the creative team by Edgar Godineaux (Choreography) and Shelton Becton (Musical Supervisor). UK Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical is executive produced in the UK by Tegan Summer Theatricals. General Management is by New Road Theatricals.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan