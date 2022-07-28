Photos: In Rehearsal For CHESS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT, Starring Samantha Barks, Hadley Frasier, and More!

Three star-led musical concerts, accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, will be presented at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2022 and kicking off the season will be the hotly anticipated Chess the Musical In Concert. Check out all new photos from rehearsal below!

Chess, with music by ABBA legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and lyrics by the incomparable Sir Tim Rice, returns to the West End for the first time since 2018.

At the height of the Cold War, two chess masters meet in Bangkok to battle for the world championship, but their greatest contest is for the love of one woman,

Telling the story of love and political intrigue, and set against the background of the Cold War in the late 1970s/early 1980s, Chess features an incredible score including classics such as "I Don't Know How To Love Him" and "One Night In Bangkok".

The cast will be led by Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Misérables) as Florence, Hadley Fraser (2:22 A Ghost Story, City of Angels) as Anatoly, Joel Harper-Jackson as Freddie (Cock, Kinky Boots), Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour) as Svetlana and Ako Mitchell (Caroline Or Change, The Colour Purple) as The Arbiter and Craige Els (Matilda the Musical, The Imitation Game) as Molokov.

Chess's creative team are as follows; Director and Choreographer: Nick Winston, Associate Director and Choreographer: Alexzandra Sarmiento, Musical Director: Freddie Tapner, Lighting Designer: Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer: Tom Marshall, Video Projection Designer: Duncan McLean, Casting: Harry Blumenau, Production Manager: Pete Kramer, Company Stage Manager: Rachael Downey, Deputy Stage Manager: Bryony Relf, , Assistant Stage Manager: Emily Mei-Ling Pearce, Costume Supervisor: Chris Cope, Associate Video Designer: Stanley Orwin-Fraser, Assistant Director & Choreographer: Tara Young, Lighting Programmer: Chris Winn, Sound 1: Harry Greatorex, Sound 2: Olly Smith, Production Sound Engineer: Josh Richardson, Chorus Master: Dan Turek, Assistant Musical Director: Honor Halford-MacLeod and Costume Assistant: Marnie Perkins.