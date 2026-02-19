Photos: Headlong's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Leeds Playhouse

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Headlong have released production images for the UK tour of their new production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream which is now playing at Leeds Playhouse through until 28 February. Check out the photos below!

A Production by Headlong and Shakespeare’s Globe, with Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will then continue on tour to Bristol Old Vic (4-21 March 2026) and Oxford Playhouse, a Headlong Associate Partner venue (24-28 March 2026).

The cast features Hedydd Dylan as Hippolyta / Titania (The Comedy of Errors - RSC, The Merry Wives of Windsor - Globe), Dannie Harris (A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Antic Disposition, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)) as Ensemble / Cover, Jack Humphrey in his professional debut as Quince / Egeus, Lou Jackson in his professional debut as Demetrius / Cobweb, Pria Kalsi (The Last Quiz Night on Earth, Oxford Girls) as Flute / Child, Danny Kirrane (Skins, Jerusalem) as Bottom, Tiwa Lade (My Father’s Fable, Great Expectations) as Hermia / Mustardseed, Ben Lynn as Ensemble / Cover, Michael Marcus (The Invention of Love, Who Killed My Father) as Theseus / Oberon, David Olaniregun (Romeo and Juliet - Globe, Andor) as Lysander / Moth, Tara Tijani (The Merry Wives of Windsor, School for Scandal - RSC) as Helena / Peaseblossom, and Sergo Vares (The New Real - RSC/Headlong, People, Places & Things) as Puck.

Directed by Headlong’s Artistic Director, Holly Race Roughan and Co-Directed by Naeem Hayat, this striking new staging will continue Headlong’s lens of staging all plays like they are new plays, no matter their age or place in the public conscience, asking audiences to look at the stories they think they know afresh.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is designed by Max Johns, with Hugo Aguirre as Design Associate / Access Support Worker, Candlelight and Lighting Design by Joshie Harriette, Composition and Sound Design by Nicola T Chang, Costume Supervision by Jackie Orton, Dramaturgy by Frank Peschier, Fight and Intimacy Direction from Haruka Kuroda, Movement Direction by Malik Nashad Sharpe, Sonny Nwachukwu as Origins Assistant Director, and Voice by Gary Horner.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Head of Casting at Shakespeare’s Globe.

In the depths of winter, discover the magic of A Midsummer Night's Dream as you've never seen it before. To escape a society ruled by tyrannical law, four young lovers flee to the forest beyond the city walls. But the world of the woods has been turned upside down by a fierce battle between the Fairy King and Queen, Oberon and Titania, over a stolen child.

As their quarrel deepens, others fall prey to jealousy, manipulation, and the dark spells of Oberon's unruly Puck. As day turns to night and snow begins to fall in summer, can anyone stop the dream from turning into a nightmare?

The UK tour of A Midsummer Night’s Dream follows on from a season of work marking 50 years of Headlong in 2024/25, including UK tours of Laura Lomas’s new work The House Party and the classic A Raisin in the Sun. Artistic Director Holly Race Roughan also directed the Royal Shakespeare Company’s world premiere of David Edgar’s (Nicholas Nickleby, Pentecost, Maydays) major new political play The New Real produced in association with Headlong at the RSC’s The Other Place. Headlong’s highly acclaimed co-production with the National Theatre, People, Places & Things also returned to the West End in 2024, starring Denise Gough.

Photo Credit: Copyright Rich Lakos/ArenaPAL