Photos: HAMILTON UK and Ireland Tour Welcomes New Cast

All new photos have been released of the new cast of the UK and Ireland tour of HAMILTON, which is now playing in Bradford until Saturday 15 March before moving to Southampton, Liverpool, Sunderland, Plymouth, Norwich and Glasgow. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Marley Fenton as Alexander Hamilton and Billy Nevers as Aaron Burr, alongside Roshani Abbey as Eliza Hamilton, KM Drew Boateng as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Chasity Crisp as Angelica Schuyler, Ashley J. Daniels as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shak Mancel James as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Naomi Katiyo as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Akmed Junior Khemalai as George Washington and Louis Maskell as King George. Casey Al-Shaqsy will play Eliza Hamilton from Wednesday 26 March.

The UK and Ireland tour of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the Manchester Palace Theatre on Saturday 11 November 2023 and has continued to play to packed houses and critical acclaim in Edinburgh, Bristol, Birmingham, Dublin and Cardiff. The production continues to break records at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, where it is currently booking until 29 March 2025, and on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

