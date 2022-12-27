Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End
Performances run Saturday 21st January - Saturday 29th April 2023.
Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage returns to the Dominion Theatre for another season following its record-breaking one in Spring 2022.
Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the hit film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and thrilling summer of their lives.
Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart-stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is once again directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan) and choreographed by Austin Wilks.
Performances run Saturday 21st January - Saturday 29th April 2023.
Photo credit: Mark Senior
Inez Budd and Nathan Ryles (in background Charlotte Coggin, Lee Nicholson, Ben Middleton and Ayden Morgan)
Jackie Morrison and Lynden Edwards
Lily Laight and Joel Benjamin
Lily Laight and Michael Remick
Austin Wilks and Company
Chrissy Brooke and Ben Middleton, Sophia McAvoy and Ayden Morgan
Chrissy Brooke and Ben Middleton
Costume Supervisor Michelle Bristow and Shoni Wilkinson
Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly
Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly
Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly
Michael O'Reilly and Kira Malou
Austin Wilks, Tom Fisher, Bronte MacInnes and Mia Young
Callum Fitzgerald, Ben Middleton, Ayden Morgan,Shaquille Brush, Joel Benjamin, Lee Nicolson and Nathan Ryles
Charlotte Gooch and Michael O'Reilly
Charlotte Gooch and Michael O'Reilly
Charlotte Gooch and Michael O'Reilly
Charlotte Gooch and Nathan Ryles
Lydia Sterling and Danny Colligan
Lynden Edwards and Jackie Morrison
Michael O'Reilly and Company
Morgan Burgess
Morgan Burgess (in background Tom Mussell, Miles Russell and Christopher Fry)
Shoni Wilkinson
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in