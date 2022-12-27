Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End

Performances run Saturday 21st January - Saturday 29th April 2023.

Dec. 27, 2022  

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage returns to the Dominion Theatre for another season following its record-breaking one in Spring 2022.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the hit film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and thrilling summer of their lives.

Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart-stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is once again directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan) and choreographed by Austin Wilks.

Photo credit: Mark Senior

Inez Budd and Nathan Ryles (in background Charlotte Coggin, Lee Nicholson, Ben Middleton and Ayden Morgan)

Jackie Morrison and Lynden Edwards

Lily Laight and Joel Benjamin

Lily Laight and Michael Remick

Austin Wilks and Company

Chrissy Brooke and Ben Middleton, Sophia McAvoy and Ayden Morgan

Chrissy Brooke and Ben Middleton

Christopher Fry

Costume Supervisor Michelle Bristow and Shoni Wilkinson

Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly

Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly

Kira Malou and Michael O'Reilly

Kira Malou

Michael O'Reilly and Kira Malou

Austin Wilks, Tom Fisher, Bronte MacInnes and Mia Young

Callum Fitzgerald, Ben Middleton, Ayden Morgan,Shaquille Brush, Joel Benjamin, Lee Nicolson and Nathan Ryles

Charlotte Gooch and Michael O'Reilly

Charlotte Gooch and Michael O'Reilly

Charlotte Gooch and Michael O'Reilly

Charlotte Gooch and Nathan Ryles

Lydia Sterling and Danny Colligan

Lynden Edwards and Jackie Morrison

Michael O'Reilly and Company

Morgan Burgess

Morgan Burgess (in background Tom Mussell, Miles Russell and Christopher Fry)

Shoni Wilkinson

Richard John

Tom Mussell

Tom Parsons



AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to Kings Head Theatre, Islington Photo
AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington
It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show. 
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; The Curve Leads Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards; The Curve Leads Favourite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favourite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webbers Sing on THE ROYAL VARIETY Photo
VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE
Watch a clip of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Variety performance with Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone, and the London Youth Choir.
2022 Year in Review: Franco Milazzos Best of 2022 Photo
2022 Year in Review: Franco Milazzo's Best of 2022
If 2020 was the year theatre ground to a halt and 2021 was when it nervously found its legs again (only to fall over occasionally), then 2022 was when it blasted back to some kind of normal with many pandemic-delayed shows finally seeing the inside of a venue.

AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, IslingtonAND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN Comes to King's Head Theatre, Islington
December 28, 2022

It's the best place in the world so why would anyone burn it down? Can these two cowboys figure it out before time is up? In this thrilling hour of clowning, physical theatre and comedy it's a race against time to capture the culprit, put out the metaphorical fires and save the show. 
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West EndPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End
December 27, 2022

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage, returning to the Dominion Theatre in January!
VIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCEVIDEO: Watch the London Youth Choir Perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Sing' on THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE
December 27, 2022

Watch a clip of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Variety performance with Gary Barlow, Gareth Malone, and the London Youth Choir.
Part of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and FebruaryPart of the Main Will Present Three Shows at VAULT Festival in January and February
December 23, 2022

VAULT Festival 2023 will see Part of the Main present three diverse and engaging productions over three weeks. Learn more about the upcoming productions here!
ALL IN GOOD TIME Comes to the VAULT FestivalALL IN GOOD TIME Comes to the VAULT Festival
December 22, 2022

All in Good Time is a bold new onstage celebration of divergent perspectives of time: featuring movement, poetry, ADHD time travel, projection, (entirely optional) audience interaction, dodos, disco balls, and whatever else we have time for.
