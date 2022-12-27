Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DIRTY DANCING in the West End

Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage returns to the Dominion Theatre for another season following its record-breaking one in Spring 2022.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing, this triumphant stage production, inspired by the hit film, follows the iconic story of Baby and Johnny, two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds who come together in what will be the most challenging and thrilling summer of their lives.

Featuring the hit songs 'Hungry Eyes', 'Hey! Baby', 'Do You Love Me?' and the heart-stopping '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life', Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is once again directed by Federico Bellone (West Side Story, Milan; Sunset Boulevard, Milan) and choreographed by Austin Wilks.

Performances run Saturday 21st January - Saturday 29th April 2023.