Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for DEATH OF ENGLAND: MICHAEL & DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY

Ahead of the West End transfer of the National Theatre productions of Clint Dyer and Roy Williams’ three state of the nation plays Death of England: The Plays, Bill Kenwright Ltd in association with Nica Burns has unveiled rehearsal photography for the first two plays: Death of England: Michael, starring Thomas Coombes and Death of England: Delroy starring Paapa Essiedu.

The critically acclaimed plays will be performed together in the West End for the very first time as a unique theatrical event for a strictly limited season @sohoplace theatre.



Death of England: Michael (15 July – 28 September 2024) | Death of England: Delroy (23 July – 28 September 2024) | Death of England: Closing Time (22 August – 28 September 2024)



These three interconnected plays can be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together. Across the three plays, connections and themes come together as Michael, Delroy, Denise and Carly navigate the joys and challenges of what it means to be British in 2024.



Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer, Luther: The Fallen Sky) stars in Death of England: Michael, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project) stars in Death of England: Delroy and Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe) and Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune, Sex Education) star as Carly and Denise in Death of England: Closing Time.

