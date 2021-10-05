Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for BRIEF ENCOUNTER at The Watermill

Get a peek inside rehearsals for BRIEF ENCOUNTER, a new production of Emma Rice's stage adaptation of NoÃ«l Coward's epic love story, based on the critically acclaimed 1945 film, that will play at The Watermill from Thursday 14 October - Saturday 13 November, with opening night on Monday 18 October.

Laura Lake Adebisi will star as 'Laura Jesson' alongside Oliver Aston as 'Stanley / Johnnie', Charles Angiama as 'Albert Godby / Fred', Max Gallagher as 'Bobbie/Bill/Stephen Lynn', Hanna Khogali as 'Beryl / Dolly', Callum McIntyre as 'Alec Harvey', and Kate Milner-Evans as 'Myrtle Bagot'.

A chance meeting between Laura and Alec in a train station tearoom leads to an impossible love affair. Engulfed by a sea of emotions, will they be swept ashore together, or will the tides of change pull them apart?

Based on the critically acclaimed film, NoÃ«l Coward's timeless tale of happiness and heartache is reimagined for the stage in a dazzling new production of this epic love story. With music and movement to make your heart soar, this playful and inventive production will take you by the hand and whisk you on a journey through all of love's beautiful complications.

BRIEF ENCOUNTER will be directed by Robert Kirby, with design by Harry Pizzey, movement by Anjali Mehra, musical direction, compositions and arrangements by Eamonn O'Dwyer, lighting by Ali Hunter, sound design by Yvonne Gilbert. Ruth Sullivan is the Foley Sound Consultant and the Show Musical Director is Max Gallagher. The stage management team are Rose Burston (DSM), Anna Reid (ASM) and Caitlin Ravenscroft (ASM).

Robert Kirby said, "It's a delight to continue to welcome audiences inside the beautiful Watermill theatre with Brief Encounter. Although we know it as the film, Brief Encounter started its life as a one act play and, after many months of us leaning into our screens for entertainment over the pandemic, it feels like the perfect time to take it back to its roots and celebrate the theatrical heart of the piece. The intimacy of The Watermill's auditorium provides a perfect setting to transport audiences to our tearoom at Milford Junction station whilst inviting them to feel the joy, excitement and heartbreak experienced by our characters. Our talented team, both offstage and on, can't wait to throw open the doors to welcome you to Brief Encounter."

For audience members who would feel more comfortable to attend a performance with more space between themselves and other audience members there will be socially distanced performances each week during the run of BRIEF ENCOUNTER.

The Watermill continues to follow measures to control the risk of Covid-19. The wearing of face coverings continues to be strongly encouraged. Enhanced cleaning procedures, including regular fogging of the auditorium, and an efficient ventilation system supplying conditioned and filtered fresh air also remain in place.

To help audience members to book with confidence, The Watermill are operating a flexible booking policy. In the event that their booking is affected by Covid-19, audience members will be offered a ticket exchange, account credit or refund.