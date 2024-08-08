Photos: Gina Beck and Michael Simkins in Rehearsal For GUYS & DOLLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The immersive production, Guys & Dolls has released a first look at the new cast in rehearsals. They will start performances from 02 September. Check out the photos below!

Nicholas Hytner’s multi-award winning immersive production, the Guys & Dolls cast is now joined by Gina Beck (Matilda; The Sound of Music; Show Boat; Wicked; Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) and Michael Simkins (John Gabriel Borkman; Backstairs Billy; The Unfriend; Fracked!; Yes, Prime Minister; MAMMA MIA!) will be joining the cast from 02 September.

Gina will play Sarah Brown, taking over the role from Celinde Schoenmaker (Howard Goodall's Love Story; Les Misérables; The Phantom of the Opera) and Michael will be taking over the role of Arvide Abernathy from Niall Buggy (To Kill A Mockingbird; Juno and The Paycock; Rough Crossing).

They are joining Owain Arthur (The History Boys; One Man, Two Guvnors; The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) playing Nathan Detroit, George Ioannides(An Officer and a Gentleman; Annie; MAMMA MIA!) playing Sky Masterson, Timmika Ramsay (Moulin Rouge!; Cinderella) playing Miss Adelaide, and Jonathan Andrew Hume (Come From Away; nominated for Best British Actor in a Musical at the Black British Theatre Awards) playing Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

Continuing in the cast, Ryan Pidgen (General Cartwright,) TJ Lloyd (Rusty Charlie), Dashaun Vegas (Harry the Horse), Iroy Abesamis (Swing), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Saffi Needham (Ensemble), James Revell (Swing), Charlotte Scott (Swing, Co-Dance Captain), and Dale White (Swing, Dance Captain, Fight Captain) will be joined by new ensemble cast members; Katie Bradley, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Filippo Coffano, Eamonn Cox, Kamilla Fernandes, Alex Given, Lucie Horsfall, Hollie Jane Stephens, Dominic Lamb, Siân Nathaniel-James, Sophie Pourret, Nathan Rigg, Pierce Rogan and Samuel Routley.

Guys & Dolls – a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon – opened on 14 March 2023, marking Nick Hytner’s first musical presented at the Bridge Theatre. The award-winning musical takes its audience on a whirlwind adventure from Broadway to Havana. Since opening, Guys & Dolls has won multiple prestigious awards including the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer for Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, Best Musical at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards, three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival, and the Critics’ Circle Theatre Award for Best Musical (the Peter Hepple Award).

