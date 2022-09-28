Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'

Frozen is extending until March 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Disney Theatrical Productions' production of Frozen is extending until March 2023 due to public demand. Joining the company are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, who from 28 September will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

Get a first look at the new cast members in character below!

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August last year, and has been playing to capacity houses since, recently receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards - the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

Continuing as part of the ensemble are Jeremy Batt, Laura Emmitt, Matt Gillett, Justin-Lee Jones, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Kerry Spark (King Agnarr), Anna Woodside, and Luke Fraser Yates; who will be joined by Rhianne Alleyne, Danny Becker, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Char Burnett (Bulda), Collette Coleman, Davide Fienauri, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Harriet Samuels, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Aoife Kenny, Jordan Livesey, Joshua Robinson, Caitlin Tipping, and Rodney Vubya.

Photo credit: Michael Wharley

Frozen the Musical
Emily Lane

Frozen the Musical
Djavan van de Fliert and Emily Lane

Frozen the Musical
Samantha Barks

Frozen the Musical
Samantha Barks and Emily Lane

Frozen the Musical
Djavan van de Fliert


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock TheatrePhotos: First Look at HOUSE OF FLAMENKA World Premiere at the Peacock Theatre
September 28, 2022

'House of Flamenka' is the world premiere of a new dance spectacular, co-created and directed by dance legend Arlene Phillips, a lavish, extravagant and sexy fusion of Flamenco and Contemporary dance. The show runs through 8 October at the Peacock Theatre in the West End. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'Photos: Get a First Look at New FROZEN Cast Members Emily Lane and Djavan van de Fliert as 'Anna' and 'Kristoff'
September 28, 2022

Joining the company of Frozen in the West End are Emily Lane as Anna and Djavan van de Fliert as Kristoff, who from 28 September will play alongside Samantha Barks (Elsa) and more. Get a first look at the new cast members in character here!
Ballet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera HouseBallet Black Celebrates 20th Anniversary With New Performance At The Royal Opera House
September 28, 2022

Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black return to the Linbury Theatre this autumn with two new works to commemorate their twentieth anniversary. They present the Say It Loud / Black Sun mixed programme, new to the Royal Opera House, exploring the company's vibrant history and celebrating their impact on the British ballet landscape.
Ava Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's PrizeAva Wong Davies Announced as Winner of the 2022 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize
September 28, 2022

Emerging playwright Ava Wong Davies has won the £5,000 Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright's Prize in association with Platform Presents for her play 'Graceland'.
The Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming SeasonThe Unicorn Announces Four New Productions From January To July In Upcoming Season
September 28, 2022

The Unicorn has announced four new productions from as part of its upcoming season, including The Trial Of Josie K, Stiles And Drewe's The Three Billy Goats Gruff, The Invisible Man, and Squirrel.