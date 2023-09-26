Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory

The production runs until 18 November.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

The world première of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical is playing at The Menier Chocolate Factory! Written and directed by Ben Elton, the production opens on 27 September, with previews from 18 September, and runs until 18 November.

Get a first look at photos below!

The story of a skinny kid from Neasden who became the most famous teenager on the planet and the ‘face of the 1960s’ may seem like the stuff of fairy tales, but there is tragedy as well as triumph in this intimate portrayal of a true 20th century icon. It’s the story of a young working class woman who faced snobbery and sexism in a pre-Me Too world and yet achieved her dreams without ever compromising who she was.  Author and director Ben Elton charts Twiggy’s journey through laughter and tears from the suburbs of London to the world’s fashion capitals to Hollywood and Broadway and ultimately to becoming a national treasure and Dame of the Realm. All accompanied by a fabulous score featuring the hits that have been the soundtrack to Twiggy’s life. Grab your miniskirt and re-live the swinging ‘60s and soulful ‘70s in this joyful, uplifting and empowering world première musical!

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan 

Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory
Beth Devine, Elena Skye, Aoife Dunne

Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory
Elena Skye

Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory
Elena Skye, Darren Day

Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory
Steven Serlin, Hannah-Jane Fox

Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory
The cast

Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory
The cast

Photos: Get a First Look at CLOSE UP - THE TWIGGY MUSICAL at The Menier Chocolate Factory
The cast




