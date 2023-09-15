Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL

The tour is underway now!

Sep. 15, 2023

All new photos have been released for the Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL, as it returns for its UK and Ireland tour. Check out the photos below!

Landi Oshinowo leads the cast as Deloris Van Cartier, with television and stage star Lesley Joseph as Mother Superior. The cast also includes Lizzie Bea as Sister Mary Robert, Alfie Parker as Eddie Souther and Ian Gareth-Jones as Curtis Jackson, alongside Isabel Canning, Jackie Pulford, Phillip Arran, Lori Haley Fox, Wendy-Lee Purdy, Bradley Judge, Damian Buhagiar, Callum Martin, Castell Parker, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Eloise Runnette, Sheri Lineham and Michael Ward. 

SISTER ACT has direction by Bill Buckhurst, choreography by Alistair David, Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large, Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell, Sound Design by Tom Marshall and Musical Supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt. 

SISTER ACT features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Disney’s Aladdin, Enchanted), lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. SISTER ACT is produced by Jamie Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Alfie Parker and company

Company

Ian Gareth-Jones and company

Landi Oshinowo and company

Landi Oshinowo

Lesley Joseph, Landi Oshinowo, and company

Lesley Joseph




