Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL

The musical is currently playing at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre until Saturday 28 October.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

All new production photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, currently playing at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre until Saturday 28 October.

Check out the photos below!

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Amber Davies as Vivian Ward, Ore Oduba as Happy Man/ Mr Thompson, Oliver Savile as Edward Lewis and Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca.

They are joined by Becky Anderson, Rebekah Bryant, Josh Damer-Jennings, Ben Darcy, Andrew Davison, Lila Falce-Bass, Noah Harrison, Sydnie Hocknell, Elly Jay, Rachael Kendall Brown, Michael Kholwadia, Joshua Lear, Stuart Maciver, Victoria Rachael McCabe, Eleanor Morrison-Halliday, LJ Neilson, Annell Odartey, Curtis Patrick and Chomba Taulo.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant. Direction recreated by Dominic Shaw.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Amber Davies, Oliver Savile, and company
Amber Davies, Oliver Savile, and company

Amber Davies
Amber Davies

Josh Damer-Jennings, Amber Davies, Oliver Savile
Josh Damer-Jennings, Amber Davies, Oliver Savile

Natlie Paris, Noah Harrison
Natlie Paris, Noah Harrison

Noah Harrison
Noah Harrison

Oliver Savile, Amber Davies
Oliver Savile, Amber Davies

Ore Oduba and company
Ore Oduba and company

Ore Oduba, Natalie Paris, and company
Ore Oduba, Natalie Paris, and company

Ore Oduba
Ore Oduba

Ore Oduba and company
Ore Oduba and company

Company
Company




Recommended For You