Photos: First Look at the Cast of REBECCA at Charing Cross Theatre

Performances begin 4 September.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

Richard Carson, Lauren Jones and Kara Lane  head the cast for the eagerly anticipated English language premiere of the critically acclaimed musical ‘Rebecca’. Check out all new photos of the cast below!

Based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1938 novel, by Michael Kunze and Sylvester Levay, two of the most successful German-language musical theatre creators, ‘Rebecca’ has already captivated more than two million people worldwide in hugely successful productions in 12 countries and eight languages.

‘Rebecca’ had its world premiere at VBW’s Raimund Theater in Vienna, Austria, in September 2006, where it went on to play to sold-out houses in three seasons, and where it is currently enjoying a hugely successful revival.

The rest of the cast are: Alex James-Ward, Piers Bate, Sarah Harlington, David Breeds, Amanda Minihan, Neil Moors, Nicholas Lumley, Nigel-Joseph Francis, Elliot Swann, Scott McClure, Emily Apps, Melanie Bright, Gail MacKinnon, Tarisha Rommick, James Mateo-Salt, Rosie Glossop.

Rebecca, with an orchestra of 18, will be directed by Alejandro Bonatto (director of the critically acclaimed production of Donizetti’s ‘Rita’ and Francis Poulanc and Jean Cocteau’s ‘The Human Voice’ at Charing Cross Theatre).

It has a new English translation by Christopher Hampton (two-time Tony Award winner Best Score & Best Book for ‘Sunset Boulevard’ and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ & ‘The Father’) and Michael Kunze.

Featuring 22 original songs, Rebecca is a gripping thriller full of intrigue and surprises that sticks closely to the original novel. Wealthy Maxim de Winter brings his naïve new wife home to his Cornish estate, Manderley, where the manipulative housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers, resents the new wife’s intrusion. She persuades her that she is an unworthy replacement for the first Mrs de Winter, the glamorous and mysterious Rebecca, who perished in a drowning accident, with tragic results...

The world-famous novel was also turned into a celebrated Alfred Hitchcock film in 1940, starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders and Gladys Cooper. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, winning two awards; Best Picture and Best Cinematography. Rebecca was recently filmed again by Netflix starring Lily James, Armie Hammer, Kristin Scott Thomas and Keeley Hawes.

Creative team
Original Book and Lyrics: Michael Kunze
Music and Orchestrations: Sylvester Levay
English Book Adaptation: Christopher Hampton
English Lyrics: Christopher Hampton and Michael Kunze
Based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier

Director Alejandro Bonatto
Choreographer Ron Howell
Musical Supervisor/Conductor Robert Scott
Production Designer Nicky Shaw
Lighting Designer David Seldes
Sound Designer Andrew Johnson
Projection Designer Matt Powell
Costume Supervisor Jess Richardson-Smith
Casting Stephen Crockett/Grindrod Burton Casting
 

Photo Credit: Michael Wharley

Photos: First Look at the Cast of REBECCA at Charing Cross Theatre
Richard Carson as Maxim de Winter and Lauren Jones as Second Mrs de Winter

Photos: First Look at the Cast of REBECCA at Charing Cross Theatre
Lauren Jones as Second Mrs de Winter and Kara Lane as Mrs Danvers




