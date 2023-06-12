Photos: First Look at WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS at the Donmar Warehouse

All new production photos have been released from the upcoming new play by Jack Thorne, When Winston Went to War with the Wireless, directed by Katy Rudd. The production opens at the Donmar Warehouse tomorrow, 13 June and runs until 29 July.

In May 1926 Britain grinds to a halt, as workers down tools for The General Strike.

With the printing presses shut down, the only sources of news are the government’s The British Gazette, edited by Chancellor of the Exchequer Winston Churchill, and the independent, fledgling British Broadcasting Company, led by John Reith. What follows is a fierce battle for control of the news and who gets to define the truth.

At a time when the BBC is faced once again with the challenges of impartiality, When Winston went to War with the Wireless is a gripping new play about the birth of a great British institution by multi award-winning stage and screen writer Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play, His Dark Materials for BBC One), directed by Katy Rudd (Ocean at the End of the Lane, Eureka Day).

Cast: Kitty Archer, Ravin J Ganatra, Haydn Gwynne, Mariam Haque, Kevin McMonagle, Luke Newberry, Seb Philpott, Elliott Rennie, Laura Rogers, Shubham Saraf, alongside the previously announced Stephen Campbell Moore as John Reith and Adrian Scarborough as Winston Churchill.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan