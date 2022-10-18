Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre

The Solid Life of Sugar Water opens on 19 October, with previews from 15 October, and runs until 12 November.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

All new photos have been released from Jack Thorne's The Solid Life of Sugar Water, directed by this year's JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins that opens tomorrow, 19 October at the Orange Tree Theatre.

JMK Award Winner Indiana Lown-Collins directs Katie Erich and Adam Fenton. The award provides Lown-Collins the opportunity to stage her own full-scale Orange Tree show production where she will work with designer Ica Niemz. The Solid Life of Sugar Water opens on 19 October, with previews from 15 October, and runs until 12 November. It will be available via OT On Screen between 15-18 November.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich and Adam Fenton

Photos: First Look at THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER at the Orange Tree Theatre
Katie Erich



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Leah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch & Martha Plimpton to Star in AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplaceLeah Harvey, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Alfred Enoch & Martha Plimpton to Star in AS YOU LIKE IT @sohoplace
October 17, 2022

Nica Burns has announced a new production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, directed by Josie Rourke, starring Leah Harvey as Rosalind, Rose Ayling-Ellis as Celia, Alfred Enoch as Orlando and with Martha Plimpton in the role of Jaques.
Brendan Coyle, Jolly Abraham & More to Star in THE WEIR at the Abbey TheatreBrendan Coyle, Jolly Abraham & More to Star in THE WEIR at the Abbey Theatre
October 17, 2022

Rehearsals have begun for a major new production of Conor McPherson’s acclaimed 1997 play, The Weir. Directed by Abbey Theatre Artistic Director, Caitríona McLaughlin, this production will be staged at the Abbey theatre this winter.
Photos: First Look at HistoryRiot's 1797: THE MARINER'S REVENGEPhotos: First Look at HistoryRiot's 1797: THE MARINER'S REVENGE
October 17, 2022

The production images have been released for HistoryRiot’s thrilling promenade show 1797: The Mariner’s Revenge. This haunting and hilarious production, written by Mark Knightley, will take audiences through the never-before-seen attics of the Admiral’s House at the Old Royal Naval College. As Lord Nelson dines in the grand rooms below, upstairs in the attic, an injured mariner plots revenge…
Punchdrunk Enrichment Open 'The Lost Lending Library'Punchdrunk Enrichment Open 'The Lost Lending Library'
October 17, 2022

The Lost Lending Library, Punchdrunk Enrichment's immersive family experience set in a magical travelling library, has a limited run at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, London from 13 December (press performances on 14 December).
SING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in DecemberSING-A-LONG-A MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to the Battersea Arts Centre in December
October 17, 2022

After too many COVID Christmas cancellations, the cult hit 'Sing-A-Long-A Muppet Christmas Carol' returns, because we all really need it right now…