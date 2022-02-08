Photos: First Look at THE OSMONDS: A NEW MUSICAL on UK and Ireland Tour

All new production images have been released for the World Premiere of the UK and Ireland tour of THE OSMONDS: A New Musical, which began performances on Thursday 3 February at Curve, Leicester.

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical with story by Jay Osmond tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits, decade after decade. From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show from 1962 to 1969, to pop stars and 'Osmondmania' from 1971 to 1975, to the arrival of The Donny & Marie Show, a popular variety TV show, from 1976 to 1979, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart-topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record-breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

THE OSMONDS: A New Musical stars Ryan Anderson as Merrill Osmond, Jamie Chatterton as Alan Osmond, Alex Lodge as Jay Osmond, Danny Nattrass as Wayne Osmond, and Joseph Peacock as Donny Osmond, with Georgia Lennon as Marie Osmond.

The musical features a list of 1970s anthems, including One Bad Apple, Down by the Lazy River, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Love Me for a Reason, (We're) Having a Party, Puppy Love, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.