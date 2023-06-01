Photos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning

The production runs through 15 July.

By:
'Gypsy' starring Rebecca Thornhill as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins as her daughter Louise, running through 15 July, is The Mill at Sonning Theatre's biggest ever production.

Get a first look at photos below!

Joining the previously announced Rebecca Thornhill as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins as her daughter Louise are:

Daniel Crowder (as Herbie), Samuel How (LA), Buna McCreary-Njie (Kansas), Tim Maxwell-Clarke (Pop), Peter Nash (Tulsa), Seren Sandham-Davies (Agnes), Marina Tavolieri (June), Laura Tyra (Tessie), Susannah van den Berg (Mazeppa), Joseph Vella (Yonkers), Natalie Winsor (Electra).

The children are played by
Baby June: Daisy Jeffcoate, Mia Burton, Isla Jones
Baby Louise: Sophie Bidgood, Aimee Brain, Sophie Lloyd
Newsboy: Avi Kruijt, Sacha Yarwood, Samuel Logan, George Clarke, Joshua Rowe, Harley Coles

Musicians: Joe Atkin-Reeves Woodwind, Callum White Drums and Percussion, Alexia Barbera Double Bass

‘Gypsy’, the story of burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee and her ultimate showbiz mother, Rose boasts a fabulous score by Jules Style and lyrics from Stephen Sondheim, including the memorable songs ‘Let Me Entertain You’, ‘Everything’s Coming Up Roses’, ‘You Gotta Have a Gimmick’, ‘Some People’ and ‘All You Need Is The Girl’. This eagerly awaited production will be created by director Joseph Pitcher, musical arranger & musical director Francis Goodhand, design by Jason Denvir, costume design Natalie Titchener, lighting Design Nic Farman, Sound Design Chris Whybrow, casting Pearson Casting.

Photo credit: Andreas Lambis

Evelyn Hoskins, Rebecca Thornhill, Daniel Crowder

Evelyn Hoskins

Laura Tyrer

Mia Burton and the cast

Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins

Susannah Van Den Berg with Seren Sandham-Davies, Marina Tavolieri, Laura Tyrer

The company




