Photos: First Look at RITA at Charing Cross Theatre

The production is a strictly limited engagement just 10 performances from 7 - 20 August, 2022.

Aug. 10, 2022  

'Rita', or 'Deux Hommes et Une Femme', a funny domestic comedy, has delighted audiences since its premiere. Never performed in Donizetti's lifetime, it premiered posthumously at the Opéra-Comique in Paris on 7 May 1860, 12 years after his death.

It will be presented in a new English language translation and new orchestration for chamber ensemble by Alejandro Bonatto, who will also be directing the production. It is a strictly limited engagement just 10 performances from 7 - 20 August, 2022. Check out photos below!

Cast: Laura Lolita Perešivana as Rita, Brenton Spiteri as Beppe, Phil Wilcox as Gasparo.

Director Alejandro Bonatto
Conductor Mark Austin
Production Designer Nicolai Hart-Hansen
Lighting Designer Rob Halliday

Phil Wilcox, Laura Lolita Peresivana, Brenton Spiteri

Laura Lolita Peresivana as Rita

Brenton Spiteri as Beppe and Laura Lolita Peresivana as Rita

Phil Wilcox and Brenton Spiteri as Beppe

Laura Lolita Peresivana as Rita

Brenton Spiteri as Beppe and Laura Lolita Peresivana as Rita

Brenton Spiteri as Beppe and Laura Lolita Peresivana as Rita





