Photos: First Look at MOTHER GOOSE at Hackney Empire

British East and South East Asian Theatre Company, New Earth Theatre, has announced that they will longer be bringing their production of WORTH to Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, due to the theatre's decision to stage Miss Saigon at the same time.

November 22, 2022

The Beekeeper Of Aleppo is coming to Salisbury Playhouse in March 2023. Christy Lefteri’s best-selling novel has its world premiere in a brand new adaptation by Nesrin Alrefaai, and Matthew Spangler who adapted the hit West End and now Broadway stage version of The Kite Runner, from 21 - 25 March 2023.