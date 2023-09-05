Photos: First Look at LIZZIE THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre

All new production photos have been released for LIZZIE, directed & choreographed by William Whelton, co-founder of Manchester’s acclaimed Hope Mill Theatre, where the production premieres from 1 to 30 September.

It will then play regional dates prior to a London run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, from 26 October to 2 December.

The cast features three stars of ‘SIX’ the musical:



Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon, ‘SIX’, UK tour; Brooke in ‘Legally Blonde’, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; ‘The Voice’ 2021 semi finalist, team will.i.am) plays Lizzie.



Maiya Quansah-Breed (Olivier nominated Best Supporting Actress as Catherine Parr, ‘SIX’, original West End cast; Mimi in ‘Rent’, Hope Mill Theatre; and just announced to play Princess Diana in ‘Diana the Musical in concert) is Alice.



Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves, SIX’, UK tour, Anna of Cleves & Catherine Aragon alternates in ‘SIX’, West End; Alysha in ‘American Idiot’, UK tour, Dionne in ‘Hair’, 50th anniversary UK tour, ‘The Voice’ 2022 semi-finalist under the name Shaka, team Olly Murs) is Emma.



Mairi Barclay (Fastrada/Berthe in ‘Pippin’, Southwark Playhouse; Monkey in Ian McKellen’s ‘Mother Goose’, West End & UK tour) is Bridget.



Ayesha Patel (Dima Bawab in ‘Broken Wings’, Charing Cross Theatre, receiving a Broadway World nomination for ‘Best Performance as an Understudy or Alternate’ for covering and playing the lead role of Selma Karamy) is cover Bridget.



Emma Louise Hoey (Lou in ‘Club Mex’, Hope Mill Theatre) is cover Lizzie and Alice.



Creative team:

Director/Choreographer William Whelton

Set and Lighting Design Andrew Exeter

Musical Supervision Katy Richardson

Associate Choreographer Yandass Ndlovu

Video Design Dan Light

Musical Direction Honor Halford-Macleod

Costume Design Rachel Tansey

Sound Design Adam Fisher

Casting by Pearson Casting CDG CDA CSA

Produced by Hope Mill Theatre.

LIZZIE premiered in New York in 2009 at The Living Theatre, with the Danish production of the show running in London in 2017 at the Greenwich Theatre.



This new production will be the first UK-created version of the show and the first UK tour.